Lalu Prasad Yadav is 'promoter' of dynastic politics: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, Nov 4 Amid 'dynastic politics' criticism, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday defended his decision to field her daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi from the Imamganj seat in Gaya, saying that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is a 'promoter' of the dynastic politics.

The issue of dynastic politics has become a prominent topic in the ongoing Bihar by-elections, with Prashant Kishor pointing out the family-based candidate selections across the four contested seats.

In this by-election, candidates with family political legacies are contesting in each seat: Deepa Manjhi, daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, is contesting from the Imamganj seat in Gaya, Vishwanath Kumar Singh, son of RJD MP Surendra Yadav, is contesting from the Belaganj seat, Vishal Pandey, son of the influential leader Sunil Pandey, is a BJP candidate for the Tarari seat, Ajit Singh, son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, has been fielded in the Ramgarh constituency.

Prashant Kishor has highlighted this pattern, criticising the prevalence of dynastic candidates who inherit political responsibilities from their family members, a trend he believes diminishes opportunities for independent and grassroots politicians.

However, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi defended his decision to support his daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi’s candidacy in the Imamganj constituency, drawing a distinction between her political experience and what he described as nepotism within Lalu Prasad Yadav's family.

Facing questions about promoting nepotism, Manjhi argued that the term doesn’t apply to Deepa, emphasising her established political background and dedication.

He criticised Lalu for elevating family members with little or no prior political experience solely based on family ties.

“Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu’s son, was primarily focused on cricket but was elevated to MLA and later Deputy Chief Minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, initially focused on Kabaddi, was similarly brought into politics and made an MLA and minister. Rabri Devi, Lalu’s wife, had no prior political experience before being directly appointed Chief Minister, Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s second daughter, came from Singapore to contest elections in Saran and Misa Bharti, Lalu’s eldest daughter, had no prior political background but contested and lost Lok Sabha elections twice; despite this, she was later sent to the Rajya Sabha,” Manjhi said.

In contrast, Manjhi highlighted Deepa’s qualifications and political involvement.

“Deepa has previously served as a district council member and has demonstrated both commitment and capability in politics. She is a hard-working and skilled speaker who entered politics through her own efforts. Her candidacy is based on merit rather than family connections. Thus, her political journey is one rooted in experience, not nepotism,” Manjhi said.

