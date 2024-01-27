Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Daughter Misa Bharti In Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has issued summons to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti in a money laundering case on Saturday. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for questioning at its Patna office. Lalu has been summoned on January 29, while Tejashwi is called the next day, on January 30. Both had previously skipped the summonses in this case.

The alleged scam is related to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav are accused in the land-for-jobs scam. On October 4, the court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, and others in connection with the new charge sheet in the alleged land-for-job scam case.

Investigating agencies claim that preferred candidates were appointed to the Railways between 2004 and 2009, violating established procedures and without any public notice or advertisement when Lalu Yadav served as the UPA government's Minister of Railways. Several Patna residents were allegedly assigned to different zonal railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, and Jaipur as substitutes.

