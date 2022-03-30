Landlord threatening me to remove photo of PM Modi, says Indore resident; complains to police

A resident of Indore on Tuesday came to 'jansunwai' of local police and complained that his landlord had asked him to vacate the house for having a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yusuf Khan, a resident of Pir Gali in Indore, said he was inspired by the Prime Minister and had his photo in the house.

Yusuf Khan said he was being pressurised to vacate the house by his landlords Yakub Mansoori, Sultan Mansoori, Sharif Mansoori.

"I respect the Prime Minister a lot and follow his speeches. His picture is in my house. They (the landlords) asked me to remove it and threatened they will beat me and force me to vacate the house," he said.

Khan said he is aligned with "Sangh's ideology" and reads relevant articles.

Referring to the complaint, Additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni said that every citizen has the right to freedom of expression and no one can prevent Yusuf Khan from placing pictures of his choice in the house.

She said directions have been passed to the Sadar Bazar police station for action in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

