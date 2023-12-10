Landmark Alert! Tiger spotted at record high elevation of 3,640m in Sikkim

A tiger has been sighted at an impressive altitude of 3,640 meters (11,942 ft) above sea level in a sanctuary in Sikkim, India. This marks one of the highest points at which any animal has been found in the country. Prior to this, the record was held by Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary at 3,630 meters.

Bombay Natural History Society scientist set a trap camera at Pangolakha wildlife sanctuary; this project was in collaboration with Sikkim Forest department who have captured this image earlier this year. Scientist Atharva Singh said that survey was conducted across the sanctuary and then cameras were placed between December 2022 and February 2023 at altitudes from 2,300 meters to 4,100 meters." The Deputy director and head BNHS Wetlands and flyways program said," Now we can say that this is the highest point in India where tiger has been spotted." While expressing his happiness he stated that it is also the first record of tiger from the higher reaches of Pangolakha Sanctuary.