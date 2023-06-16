Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district, no casualty reported

Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 : A landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district between Chatru and Dorno Nallah area.

"DEOC Lahaul Spiti has informed an incident of Landslide Between Chatru and Dorni Nallah, Sub Division Lahaul, District Lahaul Spiti," stated an HP-State Emergency Operation Centre report.

No loss of life was reported till the filing of this report.

Due to the landslide, NH-505 has been blocked. Restoration work is underway, and the authorities state that restoring the road will take more than 10 hours.

Further details are awaited from the field.

