Late night hooliganism in south Delhi, 83 arrested

New Delhi, June 17 As many as 83 people were arrested and one juvenile apprehended for creating public nuisance and hooliganism in the south west area of the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The ruckus was created by the notorious associates of a man who was released from jail.

Sharing details, DCP (southwest) Manoj C said on Thursday, Abid Ahmad (37), a bad character of Govind Puri police station, was released from Tihar Jail on bail.

"An input was received that many notorious associates and bad characters will be receiving him and taking out a 'Show Off parade' via Delhi Cantt area thus creating public nuisance and hooliganism," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police intercepted them in a picket at Kirby Palace around 10.30-11.00 p.m. "A total 19 four wheeler & 2 two-wheelers were impounded and 83 persons were arrested," the official said.

He further said of the 83 arrested, 33 are having previous like murder, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms act.

