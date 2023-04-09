Law Minister Kiren Rijiju escapes unhurt after car hit by truck in Jammu

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. The accident took place while the minister was on his way to Srinagar by road. Ramban Police informed that no one was injured in the accident. "No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," police added.

The Union minister for law and justice was in Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in the Dogri language at the University of Jammu. He also attended legal services camp in Udhampur during his J&K visit and said many beneficiaries of the central government schemes attended the function along with the judges and a team of the National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA).Now, one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey,” Rijiju said in a tweet and posted a video from his road journey.