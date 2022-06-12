Lawrence masterminded Moosewala's killing, but wasn't he in jail?

New Delhi, June 12 "The situation is not in our favour these days... For some time you carry out your work from inside the central jail, do not worry about anything," Nana Patekar told Ajay Devgan in the 2005 Bollywood flick 'Apaharan'.

Patekar and Devgan both played gangsters in the film and in the aforementioned scene, the former was asking the latter to spend some time in a prison, as if it is a safehouse for gangsters and not a place where criminals are lodged.

The movie in the beginning also mentions that all characters and incidents in the film are fictitious and any resemblance to any person be it living or dead is purely coincidental. The public believed the director's version as such things can only happen in reel life, and not in the real world.

However, incidents like the killing of acclaimed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have made the people rethink whether the movie was just a figment of imagination of the script writer or a reality.

Soon after the brutal murder of Moosewala, Punjab Police had made apprehension that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi could be behind it.

Since then, the Special Cell of Delhi Police took the custody of Bishnoi, who was at that time lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail in a MCOCA

