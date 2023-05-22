Lawyer moves Kerala HC seeking Rs 1 cr compensation for family of murdered doctor

Kochi, May 22 A lawyer and an office-bearer of the BJP Kerala unit has approached the High Court seeking compensation of Rs one crore for the family members of 22-year-old house surgeon, Dr. Vandana Das, who was brutally murdered by an accused who was brought to the hospital by the police on May 10.

The police had brought Sandeep, a school teacher alleged to be a drug addict, to the state run Kottarakara hospital to treat his wound that he suffered in the early hours of May 10.



Around 4 a.m., Sandeep turned violent and while the police officials looked as mere spectators he used a surgical knife and attacked those who came in front of him and in a fit of rage. He slashed the knife several times on Vandana.

Despite being rushed to a premier hospital in the state capital city, located 70 kms from Kottarakara, her life could not be saved.

The petition was filed by Manoj Rajagopal an advocate, a member of the State Committee of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Legal Cell.

"The doctor's community across the state has been frequently demanding that the government provide necessary security to the hospitals. The physical attack towards doctors has been increasing day by day," the plea said.

It was submitted that even though there was police aid at the government hospital, the police were inactive to defend the illegal act of the accused person.

"The police are duty bound to forecast such a dangerous situation in a hospital and thus they should be much more efficient and alert in their duty hours. Retreat/running away from an encounter by police cannot be justified under any circumstances," read the plea.

The petition further pointed out that the fundamental right guaranteed to Dr Vandana Das under Article 21 of the Constitution of India has also been violated.

Rajagopal also expressed doubts of a foul play in the probe since Sandeep is allegedly a member of the service organisation affiliated with CPI(M).

He also was concerned about material discrepancies in the narration of the incident by the police in the FIR.

Therefore, the petitioner approached the court to grant the parents of the deceased Dr. Das, a compensation of Rs one crore within a fixed time frame.

He also sought orders to ensure that the investigation into the case is monitored by the court.

