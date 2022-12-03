Layer of ice forms on vehicles, fields in Mount Abu as mercury dips further

With the mercury dipping in northern parts of the country, a layer of ice formed on vehicles and fields in the hill station of Mount Abu on Saturday morning.

People also lit bonfires to keep themselves warm as temperatures drop here with the onset of winter.

According to the IMD forecast for the week of December 1-7, minimum temperatures are likely to be slightly below normal by one to two degrees Celsius over most parts of the country except eastern India, where these are likely to be below normal by two to four degrees Celsius during the week.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius over Northwest and Central India during the next four to five days. On Tuesday, Mount Abu recorded a temperature of 1 degree Celsius- the lowest this season, as per the India Meteorological Department.

As per Met officials, the minimum temperature at the hill station has dipped from four degrees Celsius to one degree Celsius in the last four days.

It is likely that the temperature would drop down to a freezing point, or Zero degree Celsius within the next two days, the IMD had said.

Tourists arriving at Mount Abu were seen enjoying the cold weather and participating in trekking and sightseeing at the famous hill station.

Popular places like Nakki Lake were seen deserted during morning hours between 09.00 am and 10.00 am due to the dip in minimum temperature.

"We are a group of friends and have come from Jodhpur. The weather here is too cold that we did not expect it, and we are staying indoors during the early morning," Jay Vardhan Singh Bhat, a tourist said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor