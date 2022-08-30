Lekhpal fails to recognise Smriti Irani, faces probe

Amethi, Aug 30 A lekhpal will now face an inquiry after failing to recognise Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani over the phone.

The inquiry has been ordered against the lekhpal for not discharging his duties.

According to reports, a local resident had given a complaint letter to Irani saying that after the death of his father, who was a teacher, his mother Savitri Devi is entitled for pension but the verification is not being done by the lekhpal Deepak.

The complainant, Karunesh further said that his mother was being deprived of pension because of the delay.

On this, the Union Minister called up the lekhpal, but he could not recognise her.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Amethi, Ankur Lathar, said that it is a case of laxity on the part of the lekhpal and he has not discharged his duties.

Lathar said that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Musafirkhana has been asked to probe the matter, following which action will be taken.

The lekhpal is posted at Gautampur gram sabha under Musafirkhana tehsil.

