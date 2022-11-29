Leopard found resting under truck in J&K's Badgam
Srinagar, Nov 29 Panic gripped a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district on Tuesday where a leopard had taken shelter under a truck.
The leopard was found under a truck in the Doulatpora village of Chadoora tehsil in Badgam district.
The leopard was found resting under the truck.
The wildlife protection department has deputed a team to tranquillise the animal so that it can be re-located in its natural habitat.
