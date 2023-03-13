LeT hideout busted in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 13 Security forces busted a Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout on Monday in Kashmir's Anantnag district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the hideout was busted by Anantnag Police, along with the army's 1 Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara tehsil.

