LeT hideout busted in Kashmir
By IANS | Published: March 13, 2023 11:36 AM 2023-03-13T11:36:03+5:30 2023-03-13T11:50:26+5:30
Srinagar, March 13 Security forces busted a Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout on Monday in Kashmir's Anantnag district and recovered ...
Srinagar, March 13 Security forces busted a Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout on Monday in Kashmir's Anantnag district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said in a statement.
According to the statement, the hideout was busted by Anantnag Police, along with the army's 1 Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara tehsil.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app