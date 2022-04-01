LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, April 1 A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Turkawangam area in south Kashmir's Shopian district, police officials said on Friday.

Based on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Turkawangam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police along with Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF.

"During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," they said.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter."

The terrorist has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Tak Mohalla in Shopian district, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on Police or security forces and civilian atrocities."

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, one magazine and five rounds were recovered from the site of encounter.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," police said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

