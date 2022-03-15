LG Sinha hails J-K Budget, expresses confidence that inclusive growth has been underlined

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hailed the Centre's Budget for Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23 and said that he is confident that inclusive growth has been clearly underlined.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget, Sinha in a series of tweets said, "A futuristic budget for rapid transformation of Jammu and Kashmir. Truly grateful to PM Modi Ji and Finance Minister Sitharaman Ji for fulfilling the need and the aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and accelerating the pace of economic development."

Hailing the Budget, the Lieutenant Governor said that it builds upon the good performance of the last one year, meets all the challenges for which adequate provisions have been made particularly in the area of infrastructure development, facilitating investment and industrial growth and deepening grass-root democracy.

"UT's budget 2022-23 reflects the commitment of PM for peace, progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. It will put in place social safety nets for the last man in the queue, sufficient outlays for rural development, healthcare services, urban renewal missions employment generation and youth initiatives," Sinha said.

Further, he said that he is confident that the "record Rs 1,12,950 crore budget and the continued push for various flagship programmes of Centre and UT" will provide relief to all sections of society-especially the common man.

"Our focus on increasing investment in the Agriculture and allied sector, inclusive growth has been clearly underlined," Sinha said.

Further, the Lieutenant Governor said, "The budget pays a lot of emphasis on sustainable, equitable growth, more jobs, improving quality of life, education, strengthening the skill development, power sector, tourism, handicraft, tribal welfare, women empowerment and border areas development."

On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha on Monday.

After Sitharaman's reply, the House passed the demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22, supplementary demands for grants (third and final batch for 2021-22), demands excess grants for 2018-19 and the relevant appropriation bills.

( With inputs from ANI )

