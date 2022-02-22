Light rain & snow to occur in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 22 Light snow occurred in higher reaches while rain lashed the plains in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday as the MeT department forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

An official of the Meteorological (MeT) Department said light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

The official said fresh snowfall has occurred in Gulmarg, Shopian and Kulgam areas.

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 14.9, Leh minus 7.9 and Kargil minus 12.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 12.8, Katra 12.2, Batote 7.3, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 5.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor