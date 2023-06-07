Lights, Camera, Kashmir: Bollywood's return to valley ignites tourism hope

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 : Actor Lalit Parimoo has made a strong case for Bollywood producers to set and schedule film shootings at virgin and unexplored locales of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar during a recent visit to promote his upcoming film 'Lafzon Mein Pyaar', Parimoo said, "Filmmakers often focus on popular tourist hotspots of Kashmir such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg while shooting for their films. However, there's plenty more to Kashmir than these places. There's plenty more scenic beauty to be explored in other parts of Kashmir."

Parimoo added that he was delighted with the rollout of Jammu and Kashmir's very own policy with regard to film shoots.

He said the makers of his upcoming project had initially planned to shoot the film in Uttarakhand but switched to Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir after learning of the new film policy in the Union Territory.

The actor added that shooting the film on his native soil was not only a special experience for him but would also go a long way in boosting the tourism potential of the virgin locales of Kashmir.

He said it would also help generate employment opportunities for locals.

He acknowledged the efforts made by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate the return of Bollywood to Kashmir would aid the revival of symbiotic ties between the film industry and the UT, which is widely acknowledged as the paradise on earth.

The film 'Lafzon Mein Pyaar' narrates the story of Raj, a young man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery through music after leaving his studies halfway. The movie features a talented cast, including Anita Raj, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Rai, Sarwar Mir, Vaani Dogra, Megha Joshi, Mahima Gupta, Sachin Bhandari, Ismile Choudhary, and Avinash Kumar, among others. It has been directed by Dhiraj Mishra and Raja Randeep Giri, with Ashok Sawhney 'Sahil' doubling up as lyricist and producer.

Director Dhiraj Mishra revealed that he had previously shot portions of two of his movies, 'Ghalib' and 'Alingan,' in the Bhaderwah region due to unrest in Kashmir at the time and the absence of a film policy.

He shared his plans to shoot his next two films in Kashmir, adding that he would focus on bringing the beauty of the virgin locales of the UT to the big screen.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the support and assistance of officials associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy during the making of his film and in ensuring a favourable ambience for future film projects.

Singer Kabul Bukhari also expressed his joy at being a part of a project, which enabled him to showcase his talent to a wider audience.

He added that he was especially delighted that the film was shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

The film's poster was also unveiled at the promotional event, adding to the buzz surrounding 'Lafzon Mein Pyaar.'

