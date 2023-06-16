Lion in Lucknow zoo critically ill

Lucknow, June 16 Prithvi, a 16-year-old hybrid lion in Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park in Lucknow, is critically ill.

The lion is suddenly finding it difficult to standing up on its hind limbs. He has stopped taking food.

It is being administered medication through intravenous fluids.

Zoo assistant director and chief veterinarian Dr Utkarsh Shukla, said "The main reason behind its illness is old age. We have also consulted doctors of the animal husbandry department."

