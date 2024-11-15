Liquor Bandh in Karnataka: Over 10,800 Shops To Down Shutters on November 20

The Karnataka Wine Merchants Federation announced that over 10,800 liquor license holders across the state will close their shops on November 20 in response to the liquor bandh.

According to a report of PTI, General Secretary of the Federation Govindaraj Hegde stated, We are expecting 85-90 percent participation for our bandh. The liquor shop owners have called for a bandh to protest against the “corruption in the Excise Department of Karnataka.

“Things are getting out of hand. The government is fostering uncontrolled competition by issuing new licenses without considering the existing regulations,” said Hegde. He added, “We contribute a business worth 38,000 crores annually to the state, yet many dealers are struggling to sustain their operations due to corruption within the Excise Department.”

