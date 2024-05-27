Liquor Truck Accident in UP: Passersby Loot Bottles While Driver Awaits Help in Bijnor, Video Surface

An appalling event in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has brought disgrace upon humanity. Following an accident involving a liquor truck, bystanders callously abandoned the injured and proceeded to shamelessly loot the spilled liquor on the road. The incident transpired when a DCM truck, carrying both foreign and domestic liquor, veered out of control and crashed into a tree. The reprehensible behavior of the people was captured on camera, with the video circulating widely on social media platforms.

Watch:

At approximately 4 AM on the night of May 24-25, an incident unfolded near Jatpura Bonda village along the Najibabad highway, situated within the jurisdiction of Mandawali Police Station. The mishap involved a truck veering out of control, ultimately colliding with a tree after reportedly making contact with another unidentified vehicle. Law enforcement officials have attributed the accident to a sudden appearance of a cow on the roadway, causing the driver to swerve in an attempt to avoid it, resulting in loss of control over the vehicle.

Following the collision, liquor bottles from the truck spilled onto the road, resulting in considerable damage to many bottles. However, a portion of the bottles remained undamaged. Upon learning about the accident, people who arrived at the scene began to pilfer the intact bottles. Shockingly, a video capturing the incident depicts people shamelessly looting the liquor while disregarding an injured person walking on the road. This footage has rapidly circulated on social media platforms, garnering widespread attention and condemnation.