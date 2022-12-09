LMC to punish contestants who deface Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 9 The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) authorities will now penalise such civic poll aspirants who deface skylines by erecting hoardings or placing posters or banners without authorisation.

The municipal elections are due later this month.

"Such contestants could be imposed financial penalty between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. All those having put up unauthorised boards, flexes and banners across the city sans permission could be penalised before they are given the mandatory no objection certificate from zonal officers," officials said.

Chief tax fixation officer, LMC, Ashok Singh said: "Those who want to contest municipal corporation election and want an NOC from the civic body, will have to clear all sort of municipal dues too.

"We already have a list of defaulters with us, and it is the time to recover the dues from defaulters. Last time, during the civic elections, LMC earned around Rs 75 lakhs from such people."

According to rules, it is mandatory for civic poll contestants to have their dues cleared before they contest the urban polls.

Thus, even those corporators of LMC, who were not prompt in clearing their tax liabilities, are now trying to get them cleared.

Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said: "Without paying the house tax, none would be able to contest the civic elections. As per norm, after depositing tax, one must get the NOC of the zonal officer."

Bhatia said this way the cash strapped LMC will be able to collect some funds.

