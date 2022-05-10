Local bodies election: Karnataka CM instructs Law Dept, AG to study SC order

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order of the Supreme Court on holding elections to local bodies in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons in New Delhi.

"We have not received the copy of the Supreme Court order. We will follow whatever decision the Election Commission takes based on the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court order will apply to all states and local bodies. We will discuss it with the State Election Commission and act accordingly," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said, BJP is ever ready for all elections.

Reacting to Congress leaders questioning BJP's readiness to face BBMP, Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, Bommai said, "let Congress leaders mind the affairs of their own party. They are fighting among themselves at public meetings. We have toured the entire state and prepared for Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls. We have held meetings to prepare for BBMP elections too. We will study the Supreme Court order and take an appropriate decision."

( With inputs from ANI )

