Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again on April 3

New Delhi [India], March 29 : Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday to meet again on April 3 at 11 am amid sloganeering by the opposition in the Lower House in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

The opposition MPs raised slogans inside the House demanding JPC into the Ad-Hindunberg issue.

Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned in the day soon after commencing at 11 am to meet again at 12 noon. The House was adjourned again after nearly half an hour. Rajya Sabha was adjourned today to meet again at 2 pm.

Earlier today, the opposition MPs held a meeting at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament building on Monday to formulate the strategy for the day.

The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Trinamool Congress MPs also participated in the meeting which came as a huge development following Rahul Gandhi's suspension as MP from Lok Sabha.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a critic of the BJP, supported Rahul Gandhi.

"In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," the TMC Supremo had earlier said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed TMC's move to participate in the meeting stating that anyone who comes forward to "protect democracy" is welcome.

"I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs were seen donning black clothes in protest against the Centre over the Ad issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier in August last year, had worn black clothes and staged a protest against the Centre against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment. They had marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of their stir against the issues.

