Lok Sabha Discusses Ram Temple Construction Amidst Opposition Protests

The Lok Sabha on Saturday witnessed a heated debate on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with protests erupting from the DMK benches over a separate issue concerning Tamil Nadu fishermen.

During the debate on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative Satya Pal Singh initiated the dialogue, emphasizing that Lord Ram's significance extends beyond Hindus alone.

Singh further criticized the Congress, alleging their questioning of Ram's existence, prompting a sharp response from opposition members. He hailed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as a historic milestone. The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer also asserted that the temple's construction isn't a communal matter, despite certain perceptions.