Lok Sabha Election 2024: 44% of Sitting MPs Face Criminal Charges, 5% Billionaires, Says ADR Report

In a recent report released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), it has been revealed that out of the 514 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha, 225 of them, constituting 44 percent, have declared criminal cases against themselves as per the self-sworn affidavits analyzed. Additionally, the study highlights that 5 percent of the MPs examined are billionaires, possessing assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.

According to the findings of the ADR report, which analyzed affidavits of current Members of Parliament (MPs), it has been disclosed that among those MPs facing criminal charges, 29 percent are confronted with serious criminal cases. These allegations encompass offenses such as murder, attempted murder, incitement of communal disharmony, kidnapping, and crimes against women.

Out of the sitting MPs with serious criminal cases against them, nine face murder cases. The analysis revealed that five of these MPs belong to the BJP. Furthermore, 28 sitting MPs have declared cases related to attempt to murder, with a majority—21 MPs—belonging to the BJP.

Likewise, the report highlights that 16 sitting MPs are embroiled in legal proceedings concerning crimes against women, with three of them facing allegations of rape. Furthermore, the study delves into the financial standings of these legislators. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) boast the highest count of billionaire MPs among major parties, the analysis reveals substantial representation from other political factions as well.

Regarding the distribution of criminal cases among states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh stand out with more than 50 per cent of their MPs facing criminal charges. Additionally, the analysis unveils disparities in wealth among MPs, with some having assets worth hundreds of crores, while others have minimal assets. Notably, the top three MPs with the highest declared assets are Nakul Nath (Congress), DK Suresh (Congress), and Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Independent), with assets amounting to hundreds of crores, PTI reported.