Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Begins Her Poll Campaign in Mandi (Watch Now)

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has been spotted in Himachal Pradesh, where she is gearing up to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi constituency. IANS recently shared a video of Kangana Ranaut launching her election campaign in Mandi by lighting a diya.

After lilting diya Kangana members felicitated Kangana and sang Vande Mataram. Video of Kangana Ranaut is going viral on social media.

Watch Now:

Watch: BJP candidate actress Kangana Ranaut starts her election campaign in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/8o9kQyRqpK — IANS (@ians_india) March 29, 2024

Earlier, On March 26 Kangana Ranaut arrived in Delhi to meet BJP party president JP Nadda. The meeting is likely to discuss on the poll strategy ahead of the elections. Apart from Ranaut, the BJP finalised 111 candidates in the 5th Lok Sabha candidate list. Other names on the list are Naveen Jindal, Maneka Gandhi, etc.Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Ramayan fame Arun Govil was another popular name from the entertainment industry that was mentioned in the list. Arun Govil will contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.