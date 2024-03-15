Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP to Contest Two LS Seats in Telangana with BRS Alliance

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has finalized a seat-sharing agreement with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. BRS, led by President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), has allocated two Lok Sabha seats, Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad, to BSP as part of the agreement. BSP will independently select candidates for these constituencies.

The decision to collaborate with BSP was made following discussions between KCR and BSP leaders in Hyderabad. The alliance was formalized after BSP's national coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, along with state President R. S. Praveen Kumar, met with KCR and received approval from BSP chief Mayawati.

Telangana | BRS and BSP enter into an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. BRS chief KCR announced that Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats will be given to BSP. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

BRS, facing challenges after recent electoral losses and defections, sees this alliance as a strategic move. KCR emphasized the ideological alignment between the two parties as the basis for their collaboration.

BRS has already announced candidates for nine seats and will contest a total of 15 seats in the upcoming polls. In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BRS secured nine seats but has recently experienced defections of three sitting MPs to BJP and Congress.

In the Telangana Assembly elections, BRS won 39 out of 119 seats, while BSP contested independently but did not secure any seats.