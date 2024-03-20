Lok Sabha Election 2024: DMK Releases Manifesto in Presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Watch Video)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam released its manifesto on Wednesday, March 20, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and other party leaders.

"The manifesto of DMK is always an important one for us. I thank our leader MK Stalin for allowing me to head the manifesto committee and thank all the committee members. We saw how much this Dravidian model government has done for the people of the state. This election manifesto will help us to take our Dravidian model all over India. I am sure of securing not only 40 seats in Tamil Nadu but a good number of seats in the country too," said DMK MP Kanimozhi.

DMK has finalised the seat-sharing taks with the alliance ahead of the 2024 general election. Congress is set to contest nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry while the ruling DMK will contest on 21 seats.

In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9% vote and CPI won 2 seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI(M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat and independents were elected on 2 seats.

During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4.