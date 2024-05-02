Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Issues Advisory to Parties, Says Don’t Register ‘Beneficiaries’ for Future Schemes

In response to several reported instances during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, May 2, issued an advisory, directing all national and state political parties to immediately cease activities related to registering individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes. This directive aims to prevent any potential inducement tactics that could influence voters.

The Commission expressed concerns over the practice of inviting electors to register for post-election benefits through various means such as advertisements, surveys, or mobile applications. According to the ECI, such actions may create the perception of a direct transactional relationship between voters and the promised benefits. This raises apprehensions about the possibility of quid-pro-quo arrangements, where votes are exchanged for specific favours or incentives.

Election Commission of India, while noticing various instances in the ongoing General Elections 2024, has issued an advisory today to all national and state political parties to immediately cease and desist from any activities that involve registering individuals for… pic.twitter.com/8kHRPhIMZw — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

While acknowledging the permissibility of generic electoral promises, the ECI noted that activities involving the enrollment of individuals in programs for political gain blur the distinction between authentic surveys and biased attempts. These attempts are disguised as legitimate survey activities or efforts to inform about government programs or party agendas related to potential individual benefits.

The Election Commission has directed all District Election Officers to take appropriate actions against any such advertisements within the statutory provisions.