Lok Sabha Election 2024: Expiry Date of BJD Government in Odisha Is June 4, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that June 4, the day of the assembly election results announcement, marks the end of the tenure for the BJD government in the state. Modi urged voters to consider offering the BJP an opportunity to lead, stating the party's vision to propel Odisha to become the nation's top state.

"June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government. On June 4, BJP's CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar. Today, I am here to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM," he said.In an apparent dig at BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the prime minister said, "Odisha needs a CM who understands Odia language and culture."

"I am glad to be present in the pious land of Lord Jagannath. I have come here to seek blessings from all of you. Today, if Lord Ramlalla is sitting in the grand temple in Ayodhya, it's because of the power of your vote! In Odisha, two 'Yagya' are happening together. One is for making a strong government in India and the other is to form a strong state government in Odisha led by BJP. Your enthusiasm shows that the double-engine government is going to form in Odisha for the first time," the Prime Minister said.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.