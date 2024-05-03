Lok Sabha Election 2024: K L Sharma Files Nomination From Amethi

K L Sharma, a staunch supporter of the Congress party, filed his nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. Accompanied by prominent local Congress figures, Sharma completed the filing process at the collectorate. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a key figure within the Congress, had called upon the residents of Amethi to support Sharma's candidacy through their votes.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a seasoned associate of the Gandhi family, is set to vie for the Amethi seat, opposing the BJP's Smriti Irani. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will be entering the electoral fray from Raebareli.

On his candidature from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader KL Sharma says "I want to thank Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for giving me the opportunity to contest from their traditional seat. I will work very hard. Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground. No one can predict anything (about votes). I will meet Priyanka Gandhi today.