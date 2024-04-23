Lok Sabha Election 2024: My Speech Created Panic in Entire Congress and I.N.D.I.A Bloc, Says PM Modi

In the midst of a contentious discussion surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments alleging that "Congress wants to snatch women's Mangalsutra," the Prime Minister restated on Tuesday that he had presented the truth to the nation. He asserted that the Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people.

Addressing a public meeting here today, PM Modi said that his speech had created panic in the entire Congress and INDIA bloc. When I came to Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented some truths before the country in my 90-second speech. This has created panic in the entire Congress and INDI alliance. I had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people. I exposed their vote bank and appeasement politics. After all, why is Congress so afraid of the truth?".

PM Modi also posed a question, pondering the potential outcomes if the Congress had been in power at the center since 2014. In 2014, you allowed Modi to serve in Delhi. Then the country made decisions that no one had even imagined. But think about what would have happened even after 2014 and even today if there was a Congress government in Delhi. Had Congress been there, stones would have been pelted at our forces in Jammu and Kashmir even today.

