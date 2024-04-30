Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Address Poll Rally in Telangana Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a campaign rally in Alladurg, Sangareddy district of Telangana, on Tuesday (April 30). This will be Modi's second visit to the state following the announcement of the election schedule. Telangana holds considerable significance for the BJP in the southern region, as the party strives to capture a substantial number of seats to support its ambitious objective of reaching 370 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier articulated the party's aim of securing a double-digit tally out of Telangana's total 17 seats. On May 1, Amit Shah is scheduled to lead a campaign to bolster support for Madhavi Latha, the BJP's candidate in Hyderabad, as she competes against the incumbent MP from the constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM.

The BJP's Telangana chief and Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, who is also the party's candidate for Secunderabad, along with National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, contesting from Karimnagar, and Nizamabad MP D Arvind, have commenced robust campaign efforts in their respective constituencies.

