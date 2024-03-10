Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sand Artist Creates Sand Art at Puri Beach in Odisha To Raise Awareness Among ‘First Time Voters’ (Watch Video)

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art on Sunday, March 10, at Puri Beach in Odisha to raise awareness among 'First Time Voters' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He wrote 'Mera Phela Vote Desh Ke Liye' in his art to appeal to first-time voters to participate in the electoral process and strengthen our democracy.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to raise awareness among 'First Time Voters'. pic.twitter.com/KAFpRLmN50 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

The General election to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha in India is expected to take place in the coming months of April and May.

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Shiva with 500 small shillings around the statue on Puri beach. The five-foot sand art of lord shiva with the message, 'praying for peace omm namah shivay'. drew the attention of a huge number of tourists on the beach.