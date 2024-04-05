Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shashi Tharoor Declares Assets Worth Rs 55 Crore in Nomination Papers

Shashi Tharoor, the incumbent Congress Member of Parliament representing Thiruvananthapuram, is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha seat. In his nomination papers, he disclosed assets exceeding Rs 55 crore. Additionally, Tharoor reported a total income surpassing Rs 4.32 crore for the financial year 2022-2023.

In the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers, Tharoor provided a breakdown of his assets and liabilities. He stated possessing immovable assets valued at over Rs 49 crore, which encompass deposits across 19 bank accounts and investments in a variety of bonds, debentures, mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

As per his affidavit, Tharoor's movable assets encompass 534 grams of gold valued at Rs 32 lakh, along with Rs 36,000 in cash. His immovable assets, on the other hand, are valued at over Rs 6.75 crore. This includes an inherited one-fourth share, now valued at Rs 1.56 lakh, in a 2.51 acre agricultural land in Palakkad. Additionally, he possesses a self-acquired 10.47 acre land in Thiruvananthapuram, currently valued at over Rs 6.20 crore, and his residential property in the state capital, estimated at around Rs 52 lakh.

According to the affidavit, the Congress MP possesses two cars, namely a Maruti Ciaz and a Maruti XL6. Tharoor, holding a PhD in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University, USA), and a Doctor of Letters in International Affairs (Honorary) from the University of Puget Sound, USA, is implicated as an accused in nine cases spanning across the country.

