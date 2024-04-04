Lok Sabha Election 2024: Trinamool Congress Releases List of Star Campaigners for Phase-2 in West Bengal

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has unveiled its roster of star campaigners for the Phase-2 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, scheduled for April 26th. The West Bengal General elections are set to span seven phases, commencing on April 19 and culminating with the final phase of voting on June 1.

The TMC has enlisted a formidable lineup of star campaigners for the upcoming elections in West Bengal. Among them are Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Kalyan Banerjee, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Moloy Ghatak, Dr. Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Arpita Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Babul Supriyo, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Dr. Shashi Panja, Satabdi Roy, Mamata Thakur, Manoj Tiwary, Partha Bhowmick, Tanmoy Ghosh, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, Ritabrata Banerjee, Ambarish Sarkar, Ashima Patra, Kunal Ghosh, Saayoni Ghosh, and June Maliah.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC clinched 22 seats, maintaining its stronghold, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made significant gains with 18 seats out of West Bengal's 42 parliamentary constituencies. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only two seats.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be conducted in seven phases across the 42 parliamentary constituencies, beginning on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.