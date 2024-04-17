Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Repeal NRC, CAA if INDIA Bloc Voted to Power, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, April 17, said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if INDIA bloc forms win Lok Sabha election 2024.

Addressing an election rally in Assam, West Bengal CM attacked BJP on CAA and NRC said that the BJP has made the entire country a "detention camp". She alleged that there will be "no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power" for the third consecutive term.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Is ‘Champion of Corruption’, Says Rahul Gandhi.

"If we win, we will not implement NRC and CAA in the state...How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never seen such a black and corrupt election before...Riot is their (Modi govt) only guarantee. I don't believe that Modi will do anything for anyone. This government is a 'jumlebaaz' government...I am not afraid of any threats," said Banerjee during Lok Sabha rally in Assam.

During a public meeting in Assam's Silchar, Trinamool Congress chairperson & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "If we win, we will not implement NRC and CAA in the state...How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never… pic.twitter.com/QzbGKe2b3A — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

"They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life," she said. She stated that her party TMC loves all religions and does not want people to be divided on religious lines.

She appealed to people to vote for all four Trinamool Congress candidates in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls and announced that her party would contest all 126 assembly seats in the 2026 state polls.

West Bengal is scheduled go on polls on April 19 and will be conducted in seven phases until June 1. The state has 42 seats to the Lok Sabha, and the result of the election to be announced on June 4.