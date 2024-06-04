Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" Chants Erupt at Congress Office After Veteran Leader Wins Big From Raebareli

Ahead of the election results, slogans of "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" were raised at a Congress office predicting the veteran Congress leader's victory from Raebareli seat.

The latest figures as provided by the Election Commission showed Rahul Gandhi securing 3,56,463 and establishing a massive lead of 1,99,212 over Dinesh Pratap Singh, who has got 1,57,251 so far.

Raebareli was last represented by Sonia Gandhi who became a Rajya Sabha member and did not contest the Lok Sabha seat this time. The constituency is considered the family bastion of the Gandhis.BJP candidate from Raebareli Dinesh Pratap Singh has conceded defeat midway through the counting of votes.

Watch: "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" slogans raised at the Congress office ahead of results

Gandhi had won from Wayanad LS seat in 2019 with a huge margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197. Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat from 2004 to 2019. In the last elections, he lost Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani, but won a second seat in Kerala and retained his MP status.The grand old party is also looking forward to wresting back its Amethi seat from the BJP with Smriti Irani trailing Congress candidate Kishori Lal by over 90,000 votes.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 291 seats as against the opposition INDIA bloc's 233 seats, shows the latest trends. The counting has also thrown surprises in Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance is ahead of the BJP.