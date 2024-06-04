Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TMC Workers Begin Celebrations as Mamata Banerjee's Party Leads in 24 Seats

Jubilant scenes unfolded outside the Kalighat residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as initial trends of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 revealed a massive victory for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates. TMC workers and supporters gathered in large numbers, bursting crackers, dancing, and chanting slogans in celebration of their party’s anticipated triumph. The early trends indicate a significant lead for TMC across multiple constituencies, reinforcing the party’s stronghold in West Bengal.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC workers celebrate outsideKalighat CM House, as initial trends show massive victory for the party candidates. pic.twitter.com/X3t6BnJHok — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

As per latest update, TMC leading on 24 seats in West Bengal. TMC is expected to continue its dominance this time too, which is opposite to what the exit polls were predicting this time. The vote share currently is 47.29% for TMC and 37.26% for BJP. In 2019, the difference between TMC and BJP vote share was 3%.The state voted in all seven phases from April to June 1 to elect its representative to the 18th Lok Sabha.

The total voter turnout in the state was 81.1% in Phase 1, 76.58% in Phase 2, 77.53 in Phase 3, 80.22 in Phase 4, 78.45% in Phase 5, 82.71 %in Phase 6, and 73.36% in the final Phase. Leader of Opposition in the 17th Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is trailing in his home constituency of Baharampur. TMC candidate and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan is leading in the constituency by a margin of 5,539 votes.