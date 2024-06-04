Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, We Have Ample Time Left: BJP Confident of Securing Over 400 Seats Despite INDIA Bloc's Tough Fight

In a statement reflecting his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral prospects, candidate Santosh Pandey asserted that there is still ample time remaining in the election process. He anticipates a steady increase in the vote percentage favoring the BJP, ultimately leading the party to surpass the 400-seat mark."We have ample time left, and I am confident that as the voting continues, the percentage of votes for BJP will gradually rise. I firmly believe that we will cross the 400-seat threshold," Pandey declared.



As per the Election Commission of India, the BJP-led NDA is ahead in 294 seats while the Congress-led INDIA bloc is leading in 231 seats. The Congress party, which is hovering around the 100-mark, is on course to almost double its tally from 52 seats it won in 2019 and 44 in the 2014 polls.At stake is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a third term, a feat that will place him on the same pedestal as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with a record of three consecutive terms as PM.

Chhattisgarh: "There is still a lot of time left, the vote percentage will gradually increase in favor of BJP and we will cross 400," says BJP candidate Santosh Pandey pic.twitter.com/OEkIo8Ljzd — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2024

On the other hand is the Congress, desperate to make a comeback after successive defeats in the last two general elections. The counting of votes is underway and the first trends should be available shortly. The BJP‘s tally in EC trends and results stands at 238 at 2 PM while that of the Congress is 99. The Samajwadi Party is ahead in 35 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes started at 8 amid tight security. The counting of EVM votes started 30 minutes after the postal ballot count. This year's Lok Sabha election was the second-longest since India's first election in 1951-52. Any party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form the government.



