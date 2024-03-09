Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Seat-Sharing Deal With DMK for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has allocated nine seats within the state and one in neighbouring Puducherry to the Congress for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The agreement was solidified by DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, alongside TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, in the presence of AICC leaders KC Venugopal and Ajoy Kumar.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Congress will contest elections on 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of DMK and alliance parties. We will win all 40 seats of Tamil Nadu, says Congress MP KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/fcksz92VVK — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Speaking to the media, Venugopal disclosed, "Congress will contest elections on 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of DMK and alliance parties. We will win all 40 seats of Tamil Nadu." Venugopal expressed confidence in the Congress-DMK alliance, asserting that they are poised to secure all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, emphasizing the enduring "bonding" between the two parties.

The Congress stands as the DMK’s principal ally in the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, the Congress contested nine out of a total of 39 parliamentary seats, in addition to the lone seat in Puducherry, securing victory in eight Tamil Nadu seats. Simultaneously, the DMK contested 20 seats, emerging victorious in all.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the DMK fielded candidates in 188 out of 234 seats, securing victory in 133, while the Congress was allocated 25 seats, achieving success in 18. Earlier in the day, actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, pledging support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Mr Haasan's party has also been granted one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls following discussions with Mr Stalin. As per the agreement between the two leaders, MNM will actively engage in campaign-related activities across the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the sole Puducherry segment.

