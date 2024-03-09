Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan's MNM Joins DMK-led Alliance In Tamil Nadu

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 9, 2024 02:17 PM2024-03-09T14:17:50+5:302024-03-09T14:19:14+5:30

Ahead of Lok Sabha poll actor Kamal Haasan's political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), joined the alliance led by ...

Ahead of Lok Sabha poll actor Kamal Haasan's political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), joined the alliance led by the DMK. MNM has been given one seat for the Rajya Sabha elections in 2025. While talking to media Kamal Haasan stated that, "My party and I won't be running in this election. But we'll fully support this alliance. We've come together not just for positions, but for the betterment of our nation."

The MNM's general secretary, Arunachalam, confirmed that the party won't be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections but will support and campaign for the alliance. MNM has also been promised a seat in the Rajya Sabha in 2025 as part of this alliance with the DMK.

