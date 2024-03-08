Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases First List of 36 Candidates, Rahul Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) unveiled its first list of candidates for 36 Lok Sabha constituencies across several states on Friday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to contest from Wayanad once again, a seat he won in 2019. The list includes 15 candidates from Kerala, six each from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana, two from Meghalaya, and one each from Nagaland and Sikkim.

Among the notable candidates announced, Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy will represent Congress in the Chevella Lok Sabha seat in Telangana, challenging former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy of the BJP. K Raghuveer Reddy, the son of Congress veteran K Jana Reddy, secured a ticket for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. Former Union Minister Porika Balram Naik will contest from the Mahbubabad (ST reserved) constituency, while Suresh Kumar Shetkar will represent Congress in Zahirabad.

Notably, the AICC has put the name of Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, a CWC member and AICC secretary, on hold for the Mahbubnagar constituency. With these announcements, Congress gears up for a significant electoral battle in these constituencies across multiple states.