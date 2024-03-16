Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EVMs are 100% Safe, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar

During the announcement of the 2024 General Election dates, newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar addressed various issues about the electoral places. On the occasion, he assured the safety of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which had been at the center of controversy with the claims of EVM manipulation made by different sections.



Addressing the issue of EVMs, Kumar emphasized that the existence of political parties is closely tied to the advent of EVMs. He highlighted that numerous smaller political entities may not have emerged in the era of ballot paper voting.

Furthermore, Kumar elaborated on the rigorous testing process for EVMs, explaining that each machine undergoes three mock polls conducted in the presence of candidates. "We've made a book on EVM, which contains 40 legal cases, FAQs, and Flow Charts. Everyone should read this book, it is available on ECI's website. The Charts tell us how many ruling parties were changed because of EVMs, he said.

He also presented a Shayari, which described Kumar's explanation of EVM in a witty way:

Adhoori Hasrato ka Iljaam Harbaar Hum par lagana thik nahi

Wafa Khudse nahi hoti, Khata EVM Ki Kehti Ho



"EVMs are 100% safe, 100% sure. We know now. We've made large improvements in the last two years. Every EVM's number going to different polling stations will be given to candidates," Kumar explained.