Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Yesteryear Superstar Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh joins BJP

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the Member of Parliament representing Mandya, made a significant political move by announcing her decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actor-turned-politician, who emerged victorious as an independent candidate in the 2019 general elections, declared her allegiance to the BJP for the development of Mandya and to support the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement posted on social media platform ‘X’, Sumalatha reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the BJP’s agenda for Mandya’s progress and expressed her desire to witness Narendra Modi serve as Prime Minister once again. She officially announced her decision to join the BJP in a ceremony scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2024, at the BJP office in Bengaluru. Sumalatha’s decision comes after her victory in the 2019 elections, where she received support from the BJP, triumphing over former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, from the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)].