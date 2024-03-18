Lok Sabha Elections 2024:Vote from Home Option for 85 and Above - Step-by-Step Process and Voting Guide

In an unprecedented move aimed at enhancing accessibility and inclusivity for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections the election commission has introduced 'vote-from-home' option allowing elderly citizens aged 85 and above, as well as individuals with disabilities, to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes.

The announcement of this 'vote-from-home' option was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, addressing a long-standing demand from various quarters for such provisions. The initiative comes amidst concerns over the challenges faced by senior citizens and disabled individuals in queuing at polling stations.

Assistance Provided: Election officials will visit the residences of eligible voters to assist them in the voting process, ensuring that they can exercise their franchise comfortably and independently.

Guidance to Political Parties: A detailed guidance will be provided to political parties' representatives on adhering to the code of conduct set by the Election Commission. This includes guidelines on handling election expenses and ensuring compliance with regulations.

Election-Related Expenses: Political parties will be briefed on the importance of adhering to guidelines regarding election-related expenses.

Facilities at Polling Centers: Provisions have been made to provide necessary facilities for both adult and differently-abled voters at polling centers to ensure a smooth voting experience for all.

Complaint Mechanism: A toll-free helpline (1950) has been set up at the District Complaint Control Room to address any complaints or concerns related to voter intimidation or irregularities. This helpline operates 24/7, indicating a commitment to addressing issues promptly and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.