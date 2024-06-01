Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024: Axis MyIndia Exit Poll Projects 33-37 Seats for INDIA Alliance and 2-4 Seats for NDA in Tamil Nadu

Exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections suggest a significant lead for the INDIA Bloc in Tamil Nadu, where polling was held on April 19 across 39 seats. Media organisations released their exit poll results after the poll body's embargo ended at 6:30 p.m. today.

Polling for the final phase of the election concluded on Saturday, covering 57 seats across Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. A total of 904 candidates contested in this phase, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nishikant Dubey, and Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and RJD's Misa Bharti.

In Tamil Nadu, the primary contest is between the INDIA Bloc partners and the BJP, which has minimal presence in the state. Exit polls conducted by various agencies, including Aajtak-Axis My India, Chanakya, Times Now-ETG, C-Voter, and CSDS-Lokniti, have released their predictions:

Aajtak-Axis My India

BJP+: 2-4

INDIA Bloc: 33-37

Others: 0-2

ABP-CVoter

BJP+: 3

INDIA Bloc: 35

Others: 1

IndiaTV

BJP+: 1-2

INDIA Bloc: 36-38

Others: 0-1

Times Now

BJP+: 2-3

INDIA Bloc: 34-36

Others: 0-2

Republic

BJP+: 2

INDIA Bloc: 36

Others: 1

The results show a strong lead for the INDIA Bloc, which is projected to win between 33 to 38 seats, while the BJP is expected to secure between 1 to 4 seats. The results indicate the BJP's continuing struggle to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu.

The final results will be announced on June 3, 2024.