Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024: All Major Pollsters Predict BJP's Biggest Ever Victory Since Its Formation

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw to a close, multiple exit polls have provided a glimpse into the potential outcomes of this crucial electoral battle. The exit polls, conducted by various agencies, consistently predict a significant victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Here is a comprehensive summary of the major exit poll projections:

Axis My India

According to Axis My India's Exit Poll projection for the country, the NDA is expected to win between 361 to 401 seats. The INDIA alliance is projected to secure 131 to 166 seats, while other parties are forecasted to win 8 to 20 seats.

Today's Chanakya

Today's Chanakya's all India tally projection for the Lok Sabha 2024 (543 seats) provides a detailed breakdown:

-BJP: 335 ± 15 seats

- NDA: 400 ± 15 seats

- Congress: 50 ± 11 seats

- INDIA: 107 ± 11 seats

- Others: 36 ± 9 seats

Times Now-ETG

The Times Now-ETG exit poll predicts that the NDA will secure 358 seats. The INDIA alliance is expected to win 152 seats, with other parties obtaining 33 seats.

News 18 Poll Hub

According to the News 18 Poll Hub Exit Poll, the NDA is poised for a substantial victory with 355 to 370 seats. Within this coalition, the BJP is projected to win 305 to 315 seats. The INDIA alliance is expected to secure 125 to 140 seats, and the Congress may win between 62 to 72 seats.

ABP C Voter

ABP C Voter's exit poll also predicts a dominant performance by the NDA, with an estimated 353 to 383 seats. The INDIA bloc is projected to secure between 153 to 182 seats, while other parties are expected to win 4 to 12 seats.

Summary

Across various exit polls, the NDA is consistently projected to achieve a commanding majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, as the leading party within the NDA, is expected to secure a significant number of seats, contributing to the coalition's overall strong performance. Conversely, the INDIA alliance, although projected to win a notable number of seats, is expected to trail significantly behind the NDA.

If the numbers hold true, the BJP is headed for its biggest ever victory in parliamentary elections since its formation in 1980. If believed the exit polls, the BJP and NDA will surpass their 2014 and 2019 seat tallies, and may even go as close as 400 seats.