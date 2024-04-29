Lok Sabha polls: Items worth more than Rs 982 crore seized in Rajasthan since March 1

Jaipur, April 29 Various law enforcement agencies have made record seizures during the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, where polling was held in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that cash, drugs, liquor, precious metals, and freebies worth over Rs 982 crore have been seized in the state since the beginning of March.

“Different agencies are keeping a strict vigil on the illegal use of suspicious items and money to influence the elections in the state. Since March 1 till Monday, items and cash worth more than Rs 982 crore have been seized in the state.

“After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on March 16, the value of the items seized by the agencies on the instructions of the Election Department is more than Rs 880 crore. From March 1 till Monday, suspicious items and cash worth more than Rs 40 crore each have been seized from five districts of Rajasthan," Gupta said.

The CEO also said that as per the reports received from different agencies, since March 1, about Rs 40 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs 177.07 crore, liquor worth more than Rs 45.82 crore, and precious metals like gold and silver valued at Rs 51.39 crore have been seized.

Besides these, other materials worth more than Rs 666.90 crore and freebies worth about Rs 90 lakh have also been seized.

Gupta said the police, excise, and Income Tax departments are prominent among the agencies taking action against the illegal transportation of suspicious goods.

The highest seizure in Rajasthan has been made for Jalore at Rs 67.83 crore, followed by Jodhpur (47.04 crore), and Churu (Rs 43,08 crore).

The lowest seizures were made in Jhalawar at Rs 20.49 crore.

