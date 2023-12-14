Lok Sabha security breach: 5th person nabbed, plan hatched few days ago

In a well-coordinated and meticulously planned security breach at the Parliament on Wednesday, police sources revealed that six individuals were involved, with five of them successfully apprehended. Among those detained are Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who were found inside the Lok Sabha chamber, while Amol Shinde and Neelam were captured outside the Parliament premises. The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Lalit and Vikram are suspected to be their accomplices. while Vikram has been detained from Gurugram, Delhi Police teams have been sent to various locations to nab Lalit, sources said. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Police sources said the Parliament security breach was a well-planned and well-coordinated incident carried out by six people, all of whom were in contact with each other over Instagram and other social media platforms where they hatched the plan. The accused devised the plan a few days ago and they carried out a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, they said.

Five of them stayed at Vikram's residence in Gurugram before coming to the Parliament. As per the plan, all six wanted to go inside the parliament but only two got passes, the source said. They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government. The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation. During interrogation, Amol said they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis, unemployment, that's why they committed this act, a police source told PTI.